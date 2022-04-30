Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RB. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

