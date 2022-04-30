Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

