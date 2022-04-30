Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.