Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,332.50 ($93.46).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($112.16) to GBX 9,100 ($115.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.22) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($95.34) to GBX 7,460 ($95.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,240 ($79.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,948.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,040.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,709 ($85.51). The firm has a market cap of £44.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,386.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.29) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,888.89%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

