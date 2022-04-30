Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.83 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
