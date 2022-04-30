Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.83 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 336,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

