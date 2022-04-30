Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

RCRUY stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Recruit has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

