Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 66.4% in April

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the March 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RCAT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Red Cat by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.