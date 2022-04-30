Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 2,502,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,295. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWT. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

