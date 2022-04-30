Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

NYSE RRX traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 754,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

