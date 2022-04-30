Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

NYSE:RRX traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.24. 754,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,477. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

