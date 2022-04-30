Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of RGRNF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

