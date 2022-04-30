RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 31st total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $143.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,637. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.