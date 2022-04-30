ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE SOL opened at $4.82 on Friday. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

