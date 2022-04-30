ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNUGF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. ReNeuron Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.65.

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

