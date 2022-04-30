ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) to report $190.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.08 million and the highest is $226.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full-year sales of $905.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,064 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

RNW stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

