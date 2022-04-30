Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.21 million. Repay reported sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $354.21 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Repay by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Repay by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Repay has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.72.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.