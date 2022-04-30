Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given New €14.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €13.50 ($14.52) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repsol from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

REPYY stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

