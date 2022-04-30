Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given New €16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($14.52) to €14.50 ($15.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.
Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
