Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Raised to €16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($13.98) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.