Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 46 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 46 ($0.59) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RMGGF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining (Get Rating)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.