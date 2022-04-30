Reviewing Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abcam and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 8.86 $5.92 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $37.70 million 12.20 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -5.69

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abcam and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abcam presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.53%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Abcam.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Abcam on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

