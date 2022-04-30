Reviewing Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) & Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16% Edgewell Personal Care 5.26% 10.90% 4.54%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waldencast Acquisition and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 0 4 2 0 2.33

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $45.88, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.09 billion 0.99 $117.00 million $2.00 19.07

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Waldencast Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

