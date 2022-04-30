Reviewing eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and eMagin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than eMagin.

Risk and Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of -1.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22% eMagin -28.77% -17.94% -5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and eMagin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 29.41 -$14.41 million ($0.27) -25.93 eMagin $26.05 million 2.45 -$5.21 million ($0.18) -4.89

eMagin has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eMagin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of eMagin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eMagin beats Transphorm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

