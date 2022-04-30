Reviewing IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BeyondSpring and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 3 2 0 2.17 IMARA 0 3 1 0 2.25

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,873.68%. IMARA has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than IMARA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and IMARA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 43.83 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -0.93 IMARA N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($2.40) -0.56

IMARA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring -4,750.48% -122.86% -69.26% IMARA N/A -63.06% -57.93%

Risk & Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IMARA beats BeyondSpring on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas. IMARA Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.