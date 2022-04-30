Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

