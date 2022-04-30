Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.5 days.

RHUHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

