Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Up 61.4% in April

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

RICOY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

