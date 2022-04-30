Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTMVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.05) to GBX 740 ($9.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $695.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.32. 66,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,907. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

