Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after buying an additional 234,003 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 1,204.6% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,846,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

