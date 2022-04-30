Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 72.8% in April

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the March 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RVSDF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 86,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,770. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

