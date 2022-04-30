Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 878.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 232,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

