Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVSB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

