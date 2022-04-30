Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) vs. Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Financial Survey

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29% Provident Financial Services 34.33% 10.02% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.63 $10.47 million $0.95 7.41 Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.48 $167.92 million $2.19 10.11

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Riverview Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 17 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

