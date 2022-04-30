RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 47.2% in April

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC opened at $9.83 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 106.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,867,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 961,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,659,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 755,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 705,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.