Roberto Napoli Buys 40,000 Shares of TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA) Stock

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating) Director Roberto Napoli bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,500 shares in the company, valued at C$109,400.

Roberto Napoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Roberto Napoli bought 10,000 shares of TIMIA Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Roberto Napoli acquired 50,000 shares of TIMIA Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

CVE TCA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. TIMIA Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14.

TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.

