Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

RHHVF opened at $376.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.85. Roche has a one year low of $314.00 and a one year high of $430.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

