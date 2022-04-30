Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT) Announces Earnings Results

Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.14 million for the quarter.

CVE:RCT opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Rochester Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.

About Rochester Resources

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real property that consists of eight mining concessions and one mineral claim covering an area of 21,367.42 hectares; and the San Francisco property, which includes twelve mining concessions covering an area of 18,125.05 hectares.

