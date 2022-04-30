Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of ROG opened at $270.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.56. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.10.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.