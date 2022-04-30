Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.62.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday.
In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Roku stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.85.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roku (Get Rating)
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.