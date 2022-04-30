Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 26.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

