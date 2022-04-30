Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,797,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $83.72 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $14,977,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.