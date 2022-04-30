Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.59) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.54) to GBX 97 ($1.24) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.