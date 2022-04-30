Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of ROSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.56.
Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ross Acquisition Corp II (ROSS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.