Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of ROSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

