Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Shares of ROYUF stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $107.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 755.00 to 750.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

