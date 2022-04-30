Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,403,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,883 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 178,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE:RMT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,627. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.