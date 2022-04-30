RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

RES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.78 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 48.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in RPC by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RPC by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

