RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

