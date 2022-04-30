RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Declares $0.41 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4055 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RTL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

