Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 219,498 shares of company stock worth $2,285,838,374.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

