Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of RWAY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 219,498 shares of company stock worth $2,285,838,374 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

