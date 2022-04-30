Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 143.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

