Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.91. 63,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,524. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

